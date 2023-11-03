Friday marks 15 years since the death of Edward McMichael, known as the ‘Tuba-Man’ in Seattle

A man beloved for playing stylistic interpretations of music on his tuba at sporting events throughout Seattle died 15 years ago today.

Edward McMichael, known in Seattle as the “Tuba-Man” died on Nov. 3, 2008, just days after he was savagely beaten by several teens.

In 1996, KIRO 7 spoke to McMichael, as he sat down to busk with his tuba outside the Kingdome as just before 35,000 fans watched the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers.

By 1996, McMichael had played his tuba on Occidental for six years.

“Why? Because I’m human,” McMichael said. “Because I need to make a living too and this is the only way.”

McMichael would also play his tuba in several symphonies around town, including the Bellevue Philharmonic, Everett Symphony, and the Cascade Symphony.

Fans would hear his fanciful rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and leave a dollar or two in his bucket.

Wearing a construction hard hat and green sweatshirt, with a massive tuba on his lap, McMichael was not difficult to ignore.

“One common reaction is they walk by with their eyes focused on the concrete and as they get farther away...” McMichael says, followed by raising his head and laughing.

It’s always a good day when the Mariners win, but McMichael says he loves to meet the people.

McMichael was never married and never had children.

When asked about his dream, McMichael said he would love to play “Oh Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” inside the Kingdome.

That would never happen.

“In the minds of more than a few the tuba is an instrument not to be heard alone,” he said, followed by his deep chuckle.

On a side note, the Mariners would win that day, by a score of 5-2, with help from a home run and a double by Jay Buhner, who brought in 4 RBIs.

McMichael continued to play the tuba outside of events for the Thunderbirds, Seahawks, and Mariners for another decade.

On Oct. 25, 2008, McMichael was near a bus stop in the 500 block of Mercer Street when the teens started beating him.

McMichael was punched hard enough that he fell and hit his head on the concrete. He would later die from his injuries on Nov. 3.

During the beating, the teens grabbed McMichael’s wallet and took his 1979 Sonics NBA World Championship ring, a gift from a friend.

McMichael’s public memorial drew about 1,500 people.

Three teenagers were sentenced to detention for manslaughter. One was sentenced to serve up to 36 weeks, the other two up to 72 weeks. Two other suspects were never found.

Despite his horrible end 15 years ago, his memory lives on.

His sister donated items to the King’s School in Shoreline, where visitors can see a display case with several key things from his life, including the iconic tuba.

