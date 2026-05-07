Friday at 6: Turn your car into cash during the FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — For people in Western Washington hoping to make some cash during the World Cup, Turo is offering a $100 incentive for new hosts.

The car rental app has about 650 hosts in the Seattle metro area with about 3,000 cars.

“What would you tell me if I said to you, ‘I’m thinking of putting my car on Turo?’” reporter Linzi Sheldon asked Turo superhost Bryan Glass.

“I would tell you to give it to me,” he said.

Glass owns about 20 cars and manages about 30 more for others, all for rent on the Turo app. He started with one car on Turo about three years ago.

“Within three days, half of the summer was pre-booked,” he said.

On KIRO 7 News at 6 a.m., we’re finding out what you need to know if you want to make money on Turo during the World Cup, and what vehicles are the most popular on the app.

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