Frederickson man arrested after allegedly kidnapping teen at gunpoint

FREDERICKSON, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a teenage boy at gunpoint.

The 15-year-old victim told investigators he was playing “ding dong ditch” in a Frederickson neighborhood when the man drove up, parked his car in the street and fired his gun at them.

Brian Jones Canady was arrested. He told deputies the teen had been “prowling” his car.

A woman who called 911 told dispatchers that Canady fired two rounds before grabbing the teenager on the street and forcing him into his car.

The teenager said he was driven back to Canady’s house and forced on the ground, where Canady allegedly told him he would kill him.

“He had the little boy laid down and he was like, “Oh he broke into my car. He broke into my car,” said Devonn King, Canady’s neighbor.

King said he initially thought Canady caught the teen on his property.

“He (the teen) looked pretty scared,” King said. “He was telling me he didn’t do nothing.”

The teen told deputies that Canady eventually made him walk into the house with the gun pointed at him before Canady set the gun down on the kitchen counter.

Prosecutors say Canady called 911 and told dispatchers he had caught a car prowler. Sheriff’s officials say they found no evidence on scene that the teenager was breaking into vehicles.

“We wouldn’t expect law enforcement to fire shots at people for breaking into a vehicle,” said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. “We also don’t expect that from the public.”

Canady now faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault, felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Canady has four previous felony convictions for robbery in the second degree.

“It definitely is kind of scary because you never really do know,” King said. “You wave hi and bye to somebody and you kind of assume they’re a good person off their face value.”

Canady was still booked in jail Friday night. KIRO 7 crews knocked on his door to see if anyone there had any comment but did not get a response.

