Four injured, one arrested after hit-and-run driver crashes into King County Metro bus

BURIEN, Wash. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a King County Metro bus in Burien overnight.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. around Ambaum Boulevard SW and SW 126th Street. The bus was reportedly heading north on Ambaum Blvd when a car crossed into the intersection and collided with the bus.

The driver then ran off, leaving his car behind. King County Sheriff’s deputies later found and arrested him.

Three passengers and the bus driver were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Riders were told to check with Metro for any updates regarding bus routes in the affected area.

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