Former SPD Chief receives payout in departure agreement

Former Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes, who was asked to resign this week, is receiving a total compensation package worth more than $700,000, and taxpayers will foot the bill.

Under the terms of former SPD Chief Shon Barnes’ separation agreement, he will receive:

18-month salary at $175.54 per hour: $560,164.80

COBRA health coverage for his family at $2,525.99 per month: $30,311.88

Barnes will retain:

$50,000 hiring incentive for lateral officers

$60,000 relocation expenses

In total: $700,476.68

In exchange, Barnes has agreed not to sue the city.

Mayor Katie Wilson requested and received Barnes’ resignation this week.

At a news conference Friday, she said several factors led to her decision to change SPD leadership. She declined to be specific, but her description of what she wants in a new chief was revealing.

“I will be looking for someone who is consistently present in Seattle, keeping travel to an appropriate minimum, and who also ensures that when they are away, there is sufficient SPD leadership in town to guide our city through any emergency.”

The mayor says she’s also looking for someone who can clearly communicate in stressful situations, handle criticism, and - first and foremost – lead the men and women of the SPD.

Former Chief Barnes came under scrutiny after three people were fatally shot at the Bite of Seattle in the Seattle Center Sunday, July 26th. Seattle Police quickly rendered aid to victims and arrested a suspect. But after an initial post on ‘X’ confirming a shooting with “multiple” victims, the SPD failed to give the public any updates for five hours.

At the time, Chief Barnes was attending a law enforcement conference in Dallas, and questions arose about his frequent travel.

While the search for a permanent chief gets underway, the mayor has tapped Deputy Chief Andre Sayles as Interim Chief.

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