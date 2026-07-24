Former Pokémon executive accused of secretly recording hundreds of victims, faces new charges

A former Pokémon executive living in the Kirkland area, already facing voyeurism charges, has now been accused of secretly recording hundreds of videos of women and children at public locations and inside his own home, and possessing child sex abuse material, according to King County prosecutors.

The defendant, identified in court documents as Ben Tsai, was initially charged with voyeurism earlier this year after an investigation by Kirkland police. At that time, prosecutors said the court was informed that he had allegedly placed hidden cameras at a Starbucks, a Safeway, and at his workplace, based, in part, on his own admissions.

Hundreds of alleged secret recordings by former Pokémon executive

A subsequent Kirkland police investigation uncovered the alleged scale of the surveillance, revealing hundreds of videos authorities say were recorded by Tsai.

According to charging documents, there are more than 70 recordings of women in hotel rooms with the defendant. Investigators found more than 100 videos shot in the bathroom of his home, allegedly capturing his own children and other children visiting the residence.

Police also alleged there are videos of the defendant stealing women’s underwear at real estate open houses, further raising concerns about repeated privacy violations.

Prosecutors argue the extensive pattern of alleged surveillance and privacy violations demonstrates that Tsai poses “a real danger to the community.” They requested that Tsai be held on $500,000 bail.

Child sex abuse material allegations

In addition to the voyeurism allegations, prosecutors said Tsai possessed and created child sex abuse material.

“Charging documents state that prosecutors believe the defendant allegedly receives sexual gratification from images showing ‘helpless children being raped and sexually abused,’” Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office, said. “The volume of child sex abuse material is extremely alarming.”

Investigators alleged that Tsai possessed images and videos of children being raped and sexually assaulted that he did not produce himself.

He also allegedly created child sexual abuse material by recording young children using the bathroom, both in his own home and in public restrooms.

New charges filed

In the new case, Tsai is facing four additional charges: two counts of dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree, one count of voyeurism in the first degree, and one count of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the second degree.

These charges are in addition to the earlier voyeurism case prosecuted by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, stemming from the original Kirkland police investigation.

Tsai’s next scheduled court appearance is an arraignment in the new case, set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

The defendant has been charged but not convicted. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow James Lynch on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group