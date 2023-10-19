Former pizza delivery driver, resident take stand in Manny Ellis murder trial

On Wednesday, a former pizza delivery driver took the stand in the Manuel Ellis murder trial.

Seth Cowden was heading back to the restaurant and he saw the incident. He also recorded it on his phone, which was played in court today.

Also Wednesday afternoon, a woman who lives right next to where the incident happened took the stand.

She said she saw the situation play out from her windows.

Prosecutors said Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank, and Timothy Rankine tackled, punched, and tased Ellis before holding him face down on the sidewalk.

We have been following this trial since the beginning and will continue to update you.

