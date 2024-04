SEATTLE — The old Bed Bath and Beyond in downtown Seattle is about to get a major facelift with a bit of an artistic touch.

The building on Third Avenue is being taken over by the Producers of Bumbershoot to create a year-round arts and music venue.

“New Rising Sun” is partnering with the Muckleshoot Tribe to transform the building which has been mostly vacant since 2018.

The new space will be called “Cannonball Arts” and is planned to be open this time next year.