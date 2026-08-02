FORECAST: Windy conditions, extreme fire danger, and spotty mountain showers

A well-advertised front continues to move across western Washington this afternoon and evening. The front has delivered the spotty showers today, with most of the rain activity confined to the mountains and foothills.

Clouds continue to break up over Puget Sound, and it looks like the remainder of the day will be just partly cloudy around the Seattle area for the Seafair activities. The cold front’s passage has also brought increased wind, and that will continue through the evening.

Expect a general west wind for the next several hours with frequent gusts of 20 to 30 mph. The winds will likely affect the air show, but the clouds have cooperated with the plan by clearing over Seattle this afternoon. Adjustments to the Seafair show will probably be made at the last minute, but (other than the wind) it should be a good time.

The windy weather today on the west side of the Cascades is much stronger and more dangerous on the east side of the mountains. A Red Flag Warning is posted through the evening for all counties east of the Cascades. The risk of expanding and new fires is critically high.

Wind will continue to sweep across the eastern counties at sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. The low humidity in place and this very strong wind means that current fires could expand and new fires could spark and grow at an extremely rapid rate. With so many uncontrolled fires, we’ll see flying embers, trees torching, and very rapid wildfire spread.

Today is turning out to be the most dangerous day for fire weather so far this year east of the Cascades. Residents should remain vigilant tonight and be ready to evacuate quickly if ordered.

On Sunday, west of the Cascades, we’ll still have a few sprinkles or light showers — mainly north of Seattle in a convergence zone. Highs will still be in the low 70s in Seattle with some limited sunshine.

Early next week, high pressure rebuilds across the Northwest with rising temperatures. Highs are likely to be in the 80s around Puget Sound Monday through Thursday. It could get rather hot in the southern parts of the area too, and we’ll monitor the potential for some wildfire smoke to re-enter the area west of the Cascades starting Tuesday.

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