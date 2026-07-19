Forecast: Mostly sunny Sunday before temps heat up

Starting today, we will be tracking a high-pressure system building over western Washington at the surface and aloft. This weather pattern in July usually spells the arrival of warmer-than-normal temperatures, and that is definitely the forecast through next week.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday with a high temperature around 80. On Monday and Tuesday, the highs will go well into the 80s and there will likely be some 90-degree weather by Tuesday afternoon. Even Wednesday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 once again.

This stretch of hot weather will likely not be hot enough to set new records since the record highs for this time of year are in the upper 90s. Tuesday’s record high was 97 set in 2006.

The outlook for a chance of rain is very low for several more days.

Drought conditions prevail across most of Washington with abnormally dry conditions in parts of the west and moderate to severe drought in parts of eastern Washington. Remain vigilant outdoors if it involves fire. Remember that over 80% of wildfires this time of year are human-caused.

-Robert Van Winkle, Pinpoint meteorologist

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