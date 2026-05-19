Forecast: Cloudy Tuesday with sprinkles possible

SEATTLE — SEATTLE FORECAST

Morning Low: 49

Afternoon High: 65

Tomorrow, a really weak system will slide through, giving us cloudy conditions and even a few sprinkles.

We’ll be more dry than wet, but a couple of sprinkles are possible.

Highs will still be in the mid-60s.

We will settle into a morning cloud and then an afternoon sunshine pattern on Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

This weekend looks pretty nice with just above average temps in the upper-60s with at least partly cloudy conditions.

A chance for rain showers could sneak back in before the end of the day Sunday, and we’ll call for more clouds and a few showers around on Memorial Day.

Hopefully, rain won’t be too heavy or timing will change, but we’ll keep an eye on the extended forecast!

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