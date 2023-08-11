Fog machines trigger smoke alarm during dress rehearsal at Seattle Opera

SEATTLE — VIP operagoers at Seattle’s McCaw Hall got an unexpected ending in the final act of Das Rheingold’s dress rehearsal Thursday night.

Seattle Opera is currently preparing for an Aug. 12-20 run for the show at McCaw Hall. On Thursday, board members and donors were in attendance for a dress rehearsal, before fog machines accidentally triggered the building’s smoke alarms.

That had attendees and performers alike forced to evacuate while they waited for Seattle Fire to respond and shut down the alarm.

Tickets for Das Rheingold are available now through the Seattle Opera website at this link. On Aug. 18, there will also be a special pre-show and post-show talk in German with General Director Scheppelmann, while Aug. 20 will feature a wine tasting based on vintages Richard Wagner kept in his own cellar.

