Fog impacts air travel during busy holiday rush

SEATAC, Wash. — The holiday rush to the airports and highways is now underway and foggy weather could be a factor on Thursday.

A dense fog advisory is in effect in the greater Seattle area and beyond until noon.

Some people were probably stuck at Sea-Tac Airport overnight since a thick fog came in late in the afternoon on Wednesday and settled over Puget Sound until about midnight.

More than 200 flights were delayed and more than two dozen were canceled. Passengers who did land at Sea-Tac said they could barely see the ground or the air traffic control tower when flying in to the airport.

Airport officials said about 18% of the day’s flights were affected by delays or cancellations.

The airport projects the busiest travel day will be this Saturday when 158,000 people are anticipated to be flying in and out of Sea-Tac.

As far as Thursday goes, the fog has stayed with us so far, prompting another day where there could be travel impacts.

For some, just getting to the airport Thursday has already given them a clue that travel would take a hit due to the fog.

“(It was) a little crazy coming around that one curve. And (cars) were all the way backed up to the exit off of SR 509,” said David Brewster.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, there were 42 delays and 13 cancellations.

