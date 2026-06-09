‘Focusing more on memes than on math’: WA governor works toward statewide school cellphone ban

Washington students could soon be saying goodbye to cellphones during class — and even at lunchtime.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and State Superintendent Chris Reykdal are calling for a statewide ban on student phone use from bell to bell in K-12 public schools.

“I’ll be proposing an away-for-the-day ban on cellphones in schools, meaning that from the first bell to the last, students will not have access to their cellphones,” Ferguson said at a news conference Tuesday.

Officials believe cellphones are a major deterrent to learning.

“In our schools, digital distractions are causing kids to miss what’s written on the whiteboard. They’re focusing more on memes than on math,” Ferguson said.

Science on school cellphone ban policy

In a news release Tuesday, Ferguson cited a 2023 study from Common Sense Media showing that 97% of teenagers use cellphones during school. A study in JAMA Pediatrics showed teenagers spend, on average, around a quarter of their school day on their phones. Pew Research Center found one-third of public K-12 teachers nationwide reported students being distracted by their phones is a major problem in the classroom.

“Science supports a phone-free school environment,” Ferguson stated in the release. “No single policy can solve every challenge in education, but this one will make a big difference in our students’ social and academic engagement.”

Ferguson explained the early announcement is intended to build a coalition to make a compelling case to the Legislature next session. One of the main arguments from parents is that students will not have access to their phones in an emergency.

Next steps toward a statewide ban

Over the next three months, Ferguson said he and his team will meet with students, teachers, and stakeholders across the state to discuss the policy. He will seek feedback on how to best enforce the policy, how the state can best support school districts, what exceptions would be needed for situations like medical needs, and how to handle emergency communication plans.

If a ban is passed, Washington would join nearly 40 states and the District of Columbia in banning or restricting on-campus cellphone use, according to Education Week.

“I won’t let Washington be the last state in the nation to step up for our kids,” Ferguson stated.

A detailed proposal is expected to be announced by Sept. 15. Ferguson expects to prefile the Governor’s request bill the day prefiling opens on Dec. 7. School districts would implement the policy in September 2027.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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