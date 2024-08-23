Flames rip through Kent tile business

KENT, Wash. — A business burned and caused the closure of a major road in Kent early Friday as crews fought the fire.

Shortly before 4 a.m., crews were called to the 1500 block of Central Avenue South and immediately called for a second alarm.

Flames were shooting through the roof and there were concerns that the flames would spread to two nearby buildings, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Division Chief Pat Pawlak said.

Update on fire extinguishment efforts. pic.twitter.com/d01hzo7FHh — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 23, 2024

Central Avenue was immediately closed to traffic while crews battled the flames at the tile business.

Though the fire spread to two buildings to the south and west of the business, the damage was minimal.

The fires have since been put out and no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

