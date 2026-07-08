Five Guys bids farewell to Ballard after 12 years with heartfelt window note

SEATTLE — The Five Guys burger restaurant in Ballard abruptly closed on Sunday after more than a decade, with a sign posted in the window thanking its customers for their “loyalty and friendship over the years.”

The restaurant, located at 1500 N.W. Market Street in Suite 102, was just the fourth Five Guys in Seattle, and is currently listed as “unavailable” on the company’s website.

“Serving the Ballard community has been an honor, and we are truly grateful for every guest who chose us for their burgers, fries, and shakes,” the Five Guys note read, according to MyBallard.

No word yet on what will replace the shuttered Five Guys restaurant

The closure comes after 12 years of selling burgers out of the Ballard location, and there is currently no information on what company will step in and take over the retail space.

Five Guys directed its customers to visit either of its Shoreline and Northgate locations in lieu of the Ballard closure.

“While this location is closing, our team will be happy to continue serving you at our nearby locations,” Five Guys stated. “We hope you’ll visit us there and allow us to continue providing the food and service you’ve come to expect from Five Guys. Thank you again for your support.”

The company has already closed at least 14 of its burger locations across the country this year, including locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Georgia, and Nebraska, according to Fast Company.

There are now 33 Five Guys locations across Washington, with Vancouver now the No. 1 city with the most restaurants. A full list of the remaining Five Guys restaurants can be found here.

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