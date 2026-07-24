Fishing trip cut short by hit-and-run boat crash in Kitsap County

A boat departing the Kingston Marina in Kitsap County, embarking on a fishing trip, suffered a hit-and-run accident Thursday after another vessel crashed into the boat and fled.

The victim and owner of the boat told the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) he was headed out of the marina with four passengers at approximately 4:45 a.m., KCSO announced.

Fleeing vessel leaves significant damage in its wake

A larger boat arriving at the marina was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the right side of the victim’s vessel near the bow, which caused significant damage.

The suspect boat is a roughly 24-foot twin-engine vessel, which kept going after the crash without stopping.

KCSO noted that no one on the smaller boat was injured.

An investigation to identify the vessel that hit the boat is currently underway.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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