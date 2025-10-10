First snow of the season could hit these parts of WA

Washington’s mountains could see their first snow of the season this weekend.

According to KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard, It looks like enough cold air will settle over the Cascade Mountain range to give some snow to elevations above 4,000 feet, possibly even closer to 3,000 feet if the showers are heavy enough.

He says we could see a Puget Sound Convergence Zone on Sunday, which always produces pockets of heavier and more consistent precipitation.

That could mean some snow in the air around Snoqualmie and maybe even some minor accumulations at the higher portions of Stevens Pass.

He says we will also see some accumulating snow at the Paradise Visitor Center at Mount Rainier.

For the rest of us at lower elevations, rain is likely what we will see for our weekend.

The showers will increase from south to north later Friday afternoon but should mainly be north of the area by the time the Mariners face the Tigers in Game 5 of the ALDS.

