First responders warn 911 may be inaccessible for Comcast customers in Pierce County

Comcast customers in Pierce County may not be able to call 911 in their area due to a Comcast service issue, according to South Sound 911.

Just after 8 a.m., South Sound 911 alerted Comcast subscribers in the area that they may have difficulty getting through to 911.

911 is not down.

If you use Comcast and need to dial 911, use a landline or another service provider.

You can also try to text 911.

South Sound 911 reminds people to not test your 911 service by calling it. Call or text 911 only during emergencies.

Comcast reports a service issue which may impact the ability for customers to call 911. 911 is NOT down, but if Comcast provides your service, you need to know how to call 911 in an emergency: call by landline or another service provider, or try to text 911. pic.twitter.com/EJWtWsADY5 — South Sound 911 (@SouthSound911) August 18, 2023





