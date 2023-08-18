Local

First responders warn 911 may be inaccessible for Comcast customers in Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Comcast customers in Pierce County may not be able to call 911 in their area due to a Comcast service issue, according to South Sound 911.

Just after 8 a.m., South Sound 911 alerted Comcast subscribers in the area that they may have difficulty getting through to 911.

911 is not down.

If you use Comcast and need to dial 911, use a landline or another service provider.

You can also try to text 911.

South Sound 911 reminds people to not test your 911 service by calling it. Call or text 911 only during emergencies.


