Firefighters urge the use of life jackets after kayaker is rescued near Picnic Point

PICNIC POINT, Wash. — South County Fire says that they responded to a call where a man fell from a kayak into the water near Picnic Point.

Firefighters say that the man fell into the water on Saturday afternoon but was helped by other kayakers who saw him.

The kayakers were able to help get the man to shore.

South County Fire is urging people to wear their life jackets every time while doing activities like kayaking, as the waters can be cold and unpredictable.

Cold water shock can increase your risk of drowning.

South County Fire says that the man wasn’t injured.

©2025 Cox Media Group