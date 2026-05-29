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Firefighters respond to early-morning house fire in Seattle’s University District

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seattle Fire Department File: Seattle Fire Department vehicle
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Fire crews tackled an early-morning house fire in Seattle University District on Friday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle Fire crews first responded to reports of a fire in a single-family home along 11th Ave. NE at around 4:30 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found a “small exterior fire.” They quickly put water on the fire while searching the home, and evacuated three occupants and a cat.

By 5:10 a.m., SFD confirmed that the fire had been extinguished, with no injuries reported.

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