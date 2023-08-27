Local

Firefighters extinguish Bellevue house fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire near North East 24th Street and 160th Avenue North East Sunday afternoon in Bellevue.

Crews said the fire was put out quickly.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

