Firefighters extinguish Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire near North East 24th Street and 160th Avenue North East Sunday afternoon in Bellevue.

Crews said the fire was put out quickly.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Bellevue House Fire

Bellevue Fire, along with @local2829 Redmond Fire, is on scene of a single home structure fire near NE 24th ST and 160th AVE NE. Crews are in offensive mode, knocking the fire down quickly. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/IqrQ19vgZn — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) August 27, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group