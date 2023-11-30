Firefighters in Everett battle early morning blaze at abandoned building

Firefighters with the Everett Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned building early Thursday morning, according to Everett Fire.

At about 7:32 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to the report of smoke in the 2100 block of West Casino Road.

While firefighters worked the scene, both directions of West Casino Road were closed to drivers.

Within ten minutes, the fire was out. Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

There were no reported injuries.

