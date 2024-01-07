Local

Firefighters battle residential blaze in North Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — Firefighters are currently battling a residential fire in North Auburn.

“Happening now- units arriving on the scene of a working residential fire in North Auburn,” said a spokesperson.

Officials say that at least ten units have been sent to the fire.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.


