Firefighter and one other person injured in Puyallup house fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Fire crews in Puyallup responded to a house fire last night at 11:25 p.m. on 62nd Street East.
A firefighter and one other person suffered minor injuries, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (CPFR) posted on X.
The Pierce County Fire Marshal and CPFR are investigating the incident.
