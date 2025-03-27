Local

Firefighter and one other person injured in Puyallup house fire

Firefighter and one other person injured in Puyallup house fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Fire crews in Puyallup responded to a house fire last night at 11:25 p.m. on 62nd Street East.

A firefighter and one other person suffered minor injuries, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (CPFR) posted on X.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal and CPFR are investigating the incident.

