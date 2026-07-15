Fire Weather Watch goes into effect as the chance of thunderstorms increases

Happy Wednesday! Our weather is about to get a lot more active.

The biggest story over the next 24 to 36 hours will be the increasing chance of thunderstorms and the elevated fire danger that comes with them. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from tonight through tomorrow night for the Olympics, the Cascades, and parts of Eastern Washington. Storms developing over the mountains and east of the Cascades today could produce lightning, which is always a concern this time of year.

Those thunderstorms will become more widespread late today and tonight east of the Cascades and in the Mountains, and by Thursday morning, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will expand across Western Washington. The rain will increase by about mid-morning tomorrow and will be widespread before tapering to showers. Some of the showers could be briefly heavy, and a few thunderstorms are possible as the system moves through. The steadiest rain still looks most likely north and west of Puget Sound, but keep the umbrella handy tomorrow, no matter where you are.

Today will still be another warm summer day. We’ll have some high clouds passing overhead, but temperatures will still climb into the mid-80s—just a degree or so cooler than yesterday.

Once Thursday’s system moves through, we’ll dry out again on Friday with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. This weekend returns to a classic summer pattern with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and highs back into the 80s. Then next week, the heat builds right back in with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

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