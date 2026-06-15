Fire officials remind public of water safety after string of weekend water rescues

Over the weekend, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue teams responded to several water rescue calls. In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, the department accredited the work of rescue teams and the help of bystanders for the safe return of all individuals involved to land.

On Saturday, three SRFR technicians responded the report of four people stranded on a rock island near the south fork of Stillaguamish River. Working with Granite Falls Fire and North Snohomish County Swiftwater Rescue, SFFR rescue swimmers were able to reach and help those stranded reach the shore safely.

The following day, 11 people were reported to have encountered a large log strainer and been swept into the water of the Skykomish River. By the time teams arrived, all individuals had been helped to shore by local residents and bystanders.

Reflecting on both incidents, SRFR urged those heading out on the water to cool off from record temperatures to take precautions including wearing a lifejacket, scanning the horizon for downed trees and other hazards, and to “never underestimate the force of moving water.”

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