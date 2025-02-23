Fire at Grays Harbor County Jail forces inmate evacuation

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — A basement fire at the Grays Harbor County Jail forced the evacuation of staff and inmates on Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m. a fire was reported in the basement in a clothing dryer at Grays Harbor County Jail.

Crews from Montesano Fire and Grays Harbor Fire District 2 responded and were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Because of the smoke, the staff and inmates were moved to other areas and were seen by medical staff.

Two Grays Harbor Corrections deputies were taken to the hospital.

After crews cleared the building, all the inmates were returned to the jail.

According to Montesano Fire, the jail was not significantly damaged.

Montesano Fire and Police, Aberdeen Fire and Police, Hoquiam Police, Ocean Shores Police, Grays Harbor Emergency Management, Grays Harbor Fire District 2, East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, Elma Police and Grays Harbor Transit responded to the incident.





