Fire at Everett apartment complex displaces 10 people and their pets

EVERETT, Wash. — Ten people and several family pets were forced from their homes after their apartment caught on fire in Everett.

It happened on July 10 at the Olin Fields Apartments on Holly Drive.

According to the fire department, three units were burned.

The primary fire damage occurred in a ground-floor unit, while the second- and third-floor apartments above sustained mostly smoke damage.

The quick work of firefighters prevented the fire from extending into the attic.

No one was hurt.

Social workers from the City’s CARE Team are assisting those affected and connecting them with the American Red Cross for additional support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group