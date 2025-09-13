Fire destroys house, RV, causes power outage in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Fire spread from a house to at least two vehicles and a motorhome in Tacoma Saturday afternoon, but no people were hurt.

Fire crews report that a dog died in the fire.

The fire also caused a power outage for the neighborhood.

The flames broke out in a home in the 6300 block of East F St. at around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived shortly after calls were made to 911 reporting the fire.

Crews found the flames had spread from a house to an occupied motorhome.

At least two vehicles were also burned.

Authorities report that everyone in the house and in the motorhome made it out safely.

One person was checked out at a hospital as a precaution.

Tacoma Public Utilities reports the power outage affected seven other customers in that neighborhood.

