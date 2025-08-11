Fire destroys Get Nice. Gallery in Seattle, original artwork

SEATTLE — An art gallery in Seattle is trying to rebuild after it caught on fire.

It happened on August 8 around 8:45 p.m.

According to a fundraiser for Get Nice. Gallery and Graham Francoise Studios, the fire started behind the Ballard Collective Building and quickly spread.

Countless original works and prints were burned – including items from a new collaborative show from artists Travis Millard and Michael Sieben – which was set to open the next day.

“Anyone who is familiar with Graham knows that he is extremely passionate about supporting fellow artists and building community around artistic expression. He started Get Nice. Gallery as a way to get more involved in the Seattle art scene and help more artists showcase their work,” the fundraiser states. “Not only that, Get Nice. Gallery has always paid artists a significantly higher percentage of sales than almost all other galleries. Now is the time for our community to rally around Graham and Get Nice. Gallery and return some of that generosity they have been so giving with over the years.”

No word on what caused the fire – but no one was hurt.

At last check, the fundraiser has raised over $32,000 to help the gallery rebuild.

100% of the money raised will go to Graham and Get Nice, including towards compensating the artists whose work was lost in the fire.

