Fire destroys 3 buildings, hurts firefighter in Tacoma’s Stadium District

TACOMA, Wash. — Three buildings were destroyed in a Thursday night fire in Tacoma’s Stadium District.

The two-alarm fire off North “I” Street near Wright Park was called out at 8:36 p.m.

The building where the fire started was empty, but it used to be JAKs Pak Doggy Daycare. The two adjacent buildings that burned may also have been empty.

According to the News Tribune, at least one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

People who saw the smoke during the fire said it was so thick it could be seen from downtown.

Firefighters remained at the scene Friday morning.

