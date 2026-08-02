Fire danger high as temperatures heat back up

The weekend is wrapping up with nice weather across most of Western Washington. Daytime highs for the weekend have been running a few degrees below normal, and we have enjoyed unrestricted visibility across the region.

This weather pattern is about to change, and by the middle of next week you will notice the difference.

An area of high pressure in the Pacific will build over Washington over the next 3 days. High pressure over the southwest is also allowing the heat to build and spread northward. The net result will be mostly sunny skies overhead, but very warm (some will call it hot) weather this week. Temperatures will likely stay below 80 tomorrow but rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry weather and low humidity will set in, and fire danger will continue to remain very high. The western half of Washington has seen lower fire concerns due to onshore winds over the past several days. A shift in the wind pattern toward offshore will help warm temperatures and bring some wildfire smoke to the region.

Fires continue to burn in Canada and in central/eastern Washington. The change in wind direction this coming week will likely bring smoke to western Washington skies starting on Tuesday from these distant fires.

So here is the summary for your week ahead:

Expect hot daytime highs, hazy skies with smoke, and no rain. Welcome to August!

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