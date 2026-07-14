Fire damages businesses in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews are investigating a Tuesday morning fire in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood that torched several businesses in a large office building.

They say nobody was inside when the fire started around 3:30 a.m., and no injuries have been reported.

Brian Miller lives across the street. He said he saw the flames as soon as they started up.

“Flames were coming out of the building pretty fierce; it was intense, yeah, they were coming out pretty hot,” Miller said.

He said the flames were shooting out of the third-floor windows of the large business building.

Fire crews say they arrived on scene just minutes after the fire started and were able to knock down the flames quickly. They tell us it was considered fully extinguished at 5 a.m.

“The entire third floor of the offices has been significantly damaged; it’s not safe for them to reenter, but for the businesses on the first floor, that’s still to be determined,” SFD Spokesperson David Cuerpo said.

Alexis Robinson owns the Coven Salon inside the burned office building. She said her space is on the back side of the first floor, away from the root of the fire, but still smells like smoke. She said her door was also broken down by the fire crews.

“The entire building will be closed for we don’t even know how long,” Robinson said.

She said this is a huge problem for her and her staff. Robinson said she employs eight people, all of whom see roughly 6-10 clients per day.

“We are booked for the rest of the year,” Robinson said. “We are a busy and fully functional salon. I have staff members we’re trying to take care of. If we don’t have revenue, then how do we pay them?”

This is a developing story. The fire marshal tells us they are investigating the cause. As soon as we get more information, we will get that out to you.

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