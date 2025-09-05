Fire damages Avista Stadium concessions stand in Spokane Valley

The Spokane Valley Fire Department said crews battled an early morning fire Friday that heavily damaged a concessions building at Avista Stadium.

Firefighters from both Spokane Valley and the City of Spokane responded around 2:55 a.m. to the 600 block of North Havana Street after reports of smoke and flames coming from the ballpark property.

When crews arrived, they found flames burning through the roof of the stadium’s concessions stand.

The incident was quickly upgraded to a working fire.

BREAKING: A massive fire has broken out at Avista Stadium. It appears to be the concession stands.



There are still massive flames and smoke pouring out of the building as crews work to contain it. We are working to get more info.



Stay with us on #GMNW@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/DjX7VtODN5 — Natalie Grant | KXLY (@naniigrant) September 5, 2025

Firefighters launched an interior attack, but the building’s metal roof partially collapsed, forcing crews to back out and shift to a defensive approach.

Despite the challenges, officials said the fire was contained to the single concessions structure.

Nearby facilities at Avista Stadium were protected from damage.

The concessions building, however, sustained significant fire damage.

No injuries were reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group