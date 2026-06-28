Fire crews rescue injured hiker in steep terrain near Green River Gorge

Several south King County fire departments teamed up early Saturday morning to rescue an injured hiker from a steep mountainside near the Green River Gorge.

Just after 3 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a person stuck near a steep trail, just east of Black Diamond.

Authorities called out a Technical Rescue response to try to reach the injured hiker.

Soon after, trained rescue technicians from across the region started arriving at the scene.

That included personnel from Puget Sound Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority, Enumclaw Fire, Maple Valley Fire, and King County Medic One.

The first-arriving crews located the distressed hiker in steep terrain.

They discovered the person had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The rescue teams set up what is referred to as a “Zone 3 Technical Rescue” response.

Crews worked together to set up three separate rope systems to reach the victim.

Eventually, they were able to lift the injured hiker from the steep hillside to safety.

Around 6 a.m, medics on a private ambulance transported the hiker to a local hospital.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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