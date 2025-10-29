Fire crews carry ferry worker up several levels after near hour long rescue

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department says that firefighters were called to help a ferry worker who was found unresponsive on a docked Alaska State Ferry.

The ferry was docked for repair and maintenance.

Fire crews arrived at a Port of Everett terminal at around 6:15 p.m. to r

Other employees performed CPR and used a defibrillator until fire crews arrived.

The man had passed out in a small space behind the boiler room.

Fire crews carried the man up several levels of the ship in a Stokes basket, often used for short-haul rescues.

It took them 50 minutes to get the man out of the ship.

He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett in critical condition.

