Fire claims home and apartment building in Columbia City neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department first received reports of a fire at an apartment building under construction at 2:38 a.m. The apartment was in the 3300 block of Claremont Avenue South in the Columbia City neighborhood.

According to SFD, the first units that arrived reported flames spreading throughout the entire structure, prompting them to upgrade the incident to a 2-alarm fire, which called for eight fire engines, six ladder trucks, and additional support units to respond to the scene. More than seventy firefighters were dispatched to fight the flames.

The fire then jumped to a home immediately north of the construction site, as well as several cars parked to the south. One person from the home was able to safely escape the fire while additional crews evacuated neighboring homes and apartment buildings as a precaution.

A utility pole at Claremont Avenue South and South Walden Street was also damaged in the fire, causing power lines to fall onto the street. SFD said that the intense heat and downed power lines forced firefighters to attack the fire in a defensive position by pouring water onto the involved buildings and cars from a safe distance.

By 3:20 a.m., crews had the fire under control.

Seattle City Light was able to shut off electricity to the construction site and secure the utility pole as well as the downed power lines. A fire engine remained on the scene through the morning to monitor for any flare-ups. The sole resident of the involved home was displaced, but neighbors were able to return to their homes.

One woman was evaluated at the scene for exposure to the smoke but is in stable condition. Residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed throughout the morning due to the smoke.

Seattle Fire Department is investigating the circumstances of the fire.

