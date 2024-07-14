Fire burns through vacant building on Tacoma waterfront

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) responded to a large fire along the waterfront in the 1100 block of Dock Street at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning.

TFD first arrived to find significant flames and smoke coming from a large, apparently vacant structure. They reportedly took a defensive strategy, using aerial master streams and ground monitors to extinguish the blaze.

Dock Street was closed in both directions while firefighters battled the flames.

By 3:23 a.m., TFD crews reported having a majority of the fire knocked down, though the building was a total loss. Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the night to monitor hot spots.

Tacoma Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and that there were no injuries to report.

TFD is on scene of a commercial structure fire in the 1100 blk of Dock Street. Crews are currently in a defensive strategy on this fire. pic.twitter.com/HNOCJYoc6B — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 14, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group