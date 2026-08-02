Final day of Seafair: air show, racing to resume

SEATTLE — Sunday is the final day of the annual Seafair Festival in Seattle.

Emily Cantrell, President & CEO of Seafair, told KIRO 7 News that the air show and racing schedule will resume after weather caused cancellations on Saturday.

All Saturday ticket holders can bring their ticket on Sunday for general gate admission.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have canceled their performance due to high winds, but will take to the skies at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Five other air show acts were able to safely perform based on wind conditions earlier in the day.

Repairs were also made to the log boom this morning.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as our teams worked quickly and safely to address the situation,” Cantrell shared.

Seafair Weekend is the largest boating event, air show, and festival all rolled into one. You can purchase tickets here.

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