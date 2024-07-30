Fight in Snohomish leads to 29-year-old man’s shooting death

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Deputies found a man dead after they were dispatched to a report of a shooting in Snohomish early Tuesday.

Snohomish County deputies were called to the 11000 block of 206th Street Southeast at 2:45 a.m. They arrived to find a 29-year-old man dead at the scene.

As Major Crimes Unit detectives from the sheriff’s office investigated, they discovered there was an argument between the victim and a 58-year-old man. When the disagreement turned into a physical fight, the victim was shot.

The 58-year-old man was taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives as the investigation continues.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once his family has been notified, as well as the official cause and manner of death.

