PIERCE COUNTY - — Two people are dead after a driver, who Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies say was street racing, ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

It happened Wednesday on Canyon Road East and 160th Street, just after midnight.

Both vehicles burst into flames on impact.

Neither driver survived the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing one of the drivers trying to race cars before the crash, reaching speeds nearing 130 miles per hour.

