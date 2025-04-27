Festivities around Seattle this weekend: Dancing, Earth Day, street festivals

Welcome back to the weekend! There are several weekend activities in Seattle and around the area to enjoy.

Let the music take over and enjoy the World Rhythm Festival at the Rainer Arts Center on Friday and then at Columbia Park on Saturday and Sunday. This event is free and loaded with live music, drum circles, workshops, and of course, plenty of dancing. You can find more details right here.

Saturday is the Family Day Celebration at the Discovery Center. This event is free and will have hands-on activities that will teach families about sustainability and the role it plays in the future. There will also be a guided tour and pop-up chats for quick information sessions.

Earth Day weekend activities in Seattle area

Earth Day celebrations continue this weekend. There’s a park cleanup at Magnuson Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Snohomish County Public Utility Department is putting on their energy block party at the PUD Headquarters in Everett, and it’s the Friends’ Earth Day Celebration at Saltwater State Park, which will have educational activities and a beach walk. These events are free and open to families, but I do suggest seeing if you should RSVP.

There’s a street festival in White Center on Saturday. It’s the 22nd Annual Khmer New Year Street Festival, and here you will learn more about the Khmer community through food, music, fashion, and more. There will also be games and plenty more fun. You’ll want to head to White Center between 15th and 16th Avenue Southwest on Saturday to find the fun.

Art exhibits, flea markets

It’s a weekend full of art in Olympia during the spring edition of Arts Walk. Over 100 artists’ exhibits will be available to enjoy, and that means paintings, sculptures, music, dancing, comedy, circus art, drama, and not to mention all the other art forms that you can check out. There will also be a hands-on activity area, an arts market, and some special processions as well. This art walk is on both Saturday and Sunday.

Over 200 vendors will be selling their goods at the Quality Flea Center on Capitol Hill this weekend during the Punk Rock Flea Market. The event’s website describes it as “The Pacific Northwest’s favorite underground shopping experience”. There will also be music and drinks, and this runs all weekend long.

If you are up for a drive to the coast this weekend, the 2025 Long Beach Razor Clam Festival is this weekend, and it’s the perfect event for the seafood fan in your life. There’s clam digging and cleaning lessons, chowder tasting, oyster shucking contests, cook-offs offs and plenty more. This event runs Saturday and Sunday.

©2025 Cox Media Group