Festival organizers stress safety and security ahead of Seafair weekend

SEATTLE — Seafair organizers announced that entrances to official events for the upcoming festival weekend will feature weapons detection systems, a move that had been in the works before the mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle.

The increased security measures and heightened attention to security are intended to ensure safety for attendees following the recent violence at Seattle Center.

The festival organizers, including the President and CEO of Seafair, said coordination includes local law enforcement and emergency responders.

The preparations were highlighted and discussed as organizers held a media conference ahead of Seafair Weekend at Boeing Field in Seattle.

The fanfare welcoming the Blue Angels for the airshow did happen as it does each year, but this year there were full acknowledgements about safety and security concerns before anything else was discussed by Seafair organizers and partners.

Emily Cantrell, President and CEO of Seafair, said the safety measures are the result of a long-term collaboration. “We have spent months planning Seafair weekend festival alongside SPD, SFD, emergency management partners and our private security teams,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell addressed the shooting at Seattle Center directly when she started speaking about this weekend’s events, noting that the incident has affected the community’s perspective on the upcoming celebrations.

She emphasized that the emotional impact on residents is significant and should be acknowledged. “Whoever was there Sunday night, whatever they’re feeling those feelings are valid; there is no right or wrong way to feel,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell has a personal history with such events; she was present at the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas at a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

She explained that survivors and concerned citizens often need some level of reassurance that safety is paramount with event organizers. “I hope everyone is gentle with themselves. When they feel ready to celebrate again, I hope they come out to various festivals and events again,” Cantrell said. “A big thing is showing up at an event seeing a lot of security, at least for me that’s what helped.”

Despite the somber tone following the recent violence, Cantrell maintained that the festival remains an important part of the region’s identity. “Seattle deserves opportunities to come together,” Cantrell said.

The website for Seafair has an FAQs section where people can find out more about safety, what people can and cannot bring, and how things will be handled this weekend. Bag checks upon entry to all official events will be done. A list of prohibited items has been posted on the festival’s official website too.

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