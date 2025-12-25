Ferry on Seattle to Bremerton route pulled on Christmas Eve due to staff shortage

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says one of the ferries on the Seattle-to-Bremerton route had to be pulled due to staffing issues.

The #2 Chimacum went for the day out of service after completing by around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday after it finished it’s 2:50 p.m.

After 4:05 p.m., there will be only one ferry running back and forth between the two cities.

The last sailing will depart Bremerton for Seattle at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

WSDOT didn’t say whether the staffing shortage was due to the holidays.

