Ferry riders frustrated over continuing delays and cancelled routes

EDMONDS, WA. — Ferry riders weren’t thrilled about another weekend of delays and canceled routes.

Washington State Ferries reported several terminals with technical and staffing issues on Sunday afternoon which created some headaches for travelers.

One of the primary routes impacted by this was the Edmonds/Kingston ferry.

On the Kingston side, Washington State Ferries said the boarding pass system was not activated for Kingston traffic. This created two-hour wait times for drivers.

Wendy from Port Townsend says the headache began on Friday as she made her way east.

“Ahh! It was horrible on the Kingston side,” Wendy said.

“I sat there for probably two hours. They didn’t have a cop directing people on the other side. It was literally backed up all the way out into the town area,” Wendy said.

Both she and other riders worry the problem is only getting worse.

“I’m normally not even waiting. I’m normally getting right on. Yeah, this is rare,” Wendy said.

“I don’t take this ferry very often, but driving through here I noticed the backup,” Liz, from Bremerton said .

In a transportation committee meeting last week, Washington State Ferries shared their plans to address these issues with state leaders.

Not only did they highlight how they would bring in more staff, but how they would keep their fleet up to date, too.

“To counter an aging ferry fleet and to provide relative relief vessels and preservation, WSF needs to build 16 new vessels by 2040,” Chad Rous, Vessels Engineer Program Manager with WSF, said.

Even though leadership understands the challenges ahead, they are confident in their plan to address these issues.

“Our biggest challenge to date has been our licensed deck officers and the time it takes to develop newly licensed deck officers,” Nicole McIntosh with Washington State Ferries said.

Riders are hoping some sort of action is taken soon.

“But if people are looking for jobs, I am surprised that they are always short-staffed. And I’m like hire more people, I don’t know. So, it seems like a silly excuse,” Liz said.

