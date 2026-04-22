FEMA begins home inspections in WA counties hit by December storms

Federal housing inspectors are fanning out across 10 Washington counties to assess damage from the severe storms, flooding, and landslides that struck the state on December 5 through 19, 2025.

More than 500 residents had already registered for disaster assistance as of last week, said John Harrison, FEMA’s federal coordinating officer for the disaster.

“We’re in the early stages of this disaster declaration,” Harrison said. “The number of people that we can expect to hear back from will change as we move along with this recovery process.”

Residents in Chelan, Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties who applied for individual disaster assistance will be contacted to schedule property inspections. Members of 16 tribal nations — including the Lummi Nation, Nooksack Indian Tribe, Puyallup Tribe, and Tulalip Tribes — are also eligible.

Applicants have 60 days from the disaster declaration to register. The deadline is June 10.

How to apply

There are four ways to apply: online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362, through the FEMA mobile app, or in person at a Disaster Assistance Center. FEMA said the first center opened last week in Sumas, with additional locations planned across the affected counties in the coming weeks.

Harrison said individuals and families should first file claims with their insurance providers before applying for FEMA assistance.

What to expect during an inspection

Within four to seven days of applying, a FEMA housing inspector will reach out by phone or text to schedule an appointment at the damaged property, Harrison said.

“Applicants must be present for the inspection to be able to provide proof of occupancy or ownership,” Harrison said. “A typical home inspection takes approximately 45 minutes to complete.”

An inspector will examine the home’s interior and exterior, documenting damage to the dwelling and personal property such as furnishings and appliances using a tablet for notes and photos. They may also ask to see receipts or photographs that the homeowner has collected.

FEMA recommends applicants take pictures of the damage, make a list of losses, and keep all receipts.

After the inspection, applicants should allow seven to 10 days for a response.

What FEMA assistance covers

Harrison said aid may include temporary housing or rental assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses, damage to privately owned roads, bridges, and docks, accessibility needs, and other disaster-related expenses.

How to spot fraud

Harrison warned residents to be on guard against scammers posing as FEMA inspectors.

“An inspector will know your FEMA case number,” he said. “They’ll present their official FEMA identification, and they’ll never ask for money or accept money.”

Anyone who suspects someone is impersonating a FEMA inspector should withhold personal information and contact local law enforcement. Reports can also be filed by emailing FEMA or by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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