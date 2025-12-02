Federal warnings of exploding e-bike batteries could be latest threat to Rad Power’s survival

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Federal safety regulators are warning owners of signalling to stop using certain lithium-ion batteries immediately after reports of explosions. The new information may shed light on the company’s potential shutdown, after Rad Power previously blamed tariffs and slowing sales for its troubles.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the batteries, including models RP-1304 and HL-RP-S1304, can ignite or explode when exposed to water or debris, and in some cases have blown up even when not in use.

On CPSC’s website, the agency said it logged 31 fires linked to the batteries, including 12 that caused an estimated $734,500 in property damage. Consumers are urged not to throw the batteries away but instead contact local hazardous-waste centers for disposal guidance.

Rad Power files preemptive layoff notice, closure of Ballard locations

The safety alert comes as Rad Power Bikes, the Seattle-based e-bike maker, recently filed a preemptive WARN signaling it may lay off 64 employees and close its two Ballard locations on Northwest 52nd Street starting Jan. 9, 2026, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

The company announced the potential closure in November but attributed it to other pressures, including U.S. tariffs on imported e-bikes and a steep post-pandemic sales slump.

In a note to employees, Rad Power said it had explored options to stay afloat, including a sale or new financing, but warned that it may still be forced to cease operations. “Leadership is still working to find other viable options to keep the Rad brand alive,” the message said, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. “However, it is possible that this may not happen.”

A company spokesperson told the Puget Sound Business Journal that no final decision has been made.

Founded in 2007 by Mike Radenbaugh, who famously built his first electric “Frankenbike” as a teenager. Over time, Rad Power grew into one of the country’s largest e-bike makers, serving more than 650,000 riders and even supplying delivery bikes to Domino’s Pizza.

KIRO Newsradio reached out to Rad Power for comment, and so far, they haven’t gotten back to us.

The company addressed the CPSC safety statement on its website, noting that the incident rate is minimal, and all risks have detailed explanations in its user manuals and customer safety guides.

“The incident rate associated with the batteries in the CPSC’s notice is a fraction of one percent,” Rad Power stated in a press release. “While that number is low, we know even one incident is one too many, and we are heartbroken by any report involving our products,

“It is also widely understood that all lithium-ion batteries—whether in ebikes, e-scooters, laptops, or power tools—can pose a fire risk if damaged, improperly charged, exposed to excess moisture, subjected to extreme temperatures or improper modifications to the electrical components, all of which Rad repeatedly advises against in user manuals and customer safety guides,” the company continued. “Contrary to the CPSC’s statement, mere exposure to water and debris does not create a hazard; rather, significant water exposure, as warned against in our manuals, can pose a hazard.”

The new federal warnings about battery fires add another layer of scrutiny to a company already fighting for survival, and may intensify questions about what’s driving the potential shutdown.

