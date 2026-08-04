Federal aid approved for 6 Washington counties battling wildfires

President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Washington to support wildfire relief efforts.

The emergency assistance covers Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Spokane, Stevens, and Yakima counties, which are battling wildfires. It also covers the Yakima, Colville, and Spokane Tribes.

“The president’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” the declaration stated.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance will help with firefighting, temporary shelter, search-and-rescue efforts, and more.

“That could be temporary shelter,” Ferguson told CNN. “That includes medical supplies. That is search and rescue.”

Ferguson said the federal resources will be critical as crews work to protect lives and property.

“They understand how dire the situation is for so many Washingtonians,” he said. “That short-term assistance will really help us help folks who have just literally lost everything in the last 48 hours.”

Wildfires near Spokane force 65,000 to evacuate, convicted felon arrested

Wildfires near Spokane have forced more than 65,000 people from their homes as fast-moving flames continue to spread across eastern Washington in what is the worst natural disaster ever in the area.

A convicted felon was arrested Monday night in connection with the Old Trails Fire in Spokane. The 37-year-old suspect, who has a previous conviction in Arizona for manslaughter, faces a first-degree arson charge.

The Old Trails Fire is one of three in the Spokane area and has burned hundreds of homes and thousands of acres.

How to support those affected

Those wanting to support residents affected by the wildfires can donate on the Red Cross’ website, call (800) 733-2767, or text REDCROSS to 90999.

The Red Cross is also taking volunteers. For more information, go here.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio; Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

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