FDA says recalled infant formula product still being found on store shelves

A baby formula linked to at least 31 suspected botulism cases in infants might still be on store shelves in some states.

The Food and Drug Administration says, despite a nationwide recall, it has gotten reports the recalled formula is still being found in retailers like Walmart, Target and Kroger.

In a report issued by the FDA Thursday, federal authorities say the formula reportedly also has been spotted at one or more locations of Sprouts Organic Market, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, and Star Market.

The recalled infant formula is called “ByHeart Whole Nutrition,” and includes all unexpired lots of cans and single-serve “anywhere pack” sticks.

Here in the Pacific Northwest, an Eatonville family is suing the infant formula maker, after they say their daughter contracted botulism

Madi and Tyler Wescott told KIRO 7 they noticed unusual symptoms in their two-month-old daughter Kinslee.

They say she had been sleeping more than usual. Then they got a call that a product they had purchased had been recalled.

“She had no head or neck control,” said Madi Wescott, Kinslee’s mother.

Kinslee was hospitalized for five days in Tacoma.

“You see recalls all the time and you kind of just brush them off because it’s never happened to you,” Wescott said. “And then, it does. And it doesn’t feel real.”

The outbreak has spread to 15 states, sickening at least 31 children.

“We have a long road of recovery ahead of us and we don’t wish this on any other people,” Wecott said.

ByHeart infant formula products comprises about one percent of all infant formula sold in the United States.

The recall is not expected to create a shortage of infant formula for parents and caregivers.

Most babies infected with the botulism toxin will develop symptoms of constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing.

Those symptoms can also progress to difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest.

A clinical diagnosis of infant botulism can take several weeks to develop.

The FDA has urged retailers not to sell ByHeart formula products.

It is also asking businesses that handled the product to wash and sanitize anything with which the recalled formula may have come into contact.

The Centers for Disease Control warns of the botulism outbreak on its website:

FDA is working with state partners and retailers to ensure an effective recall and immediate removal of these products from store shelves across the country. All ByHeart infant formula products have been recalled, and these products should not be available for sale in stores or online. This includes all formula cans and single-serve ‘anywhere pack’ sticks.”

As the number of children sickened by the formula rose last week, the company that makes the product admitted third-party testing did turn up the toxin in tested samples.

The FDA’s update last week said the product was also sold through Amazon.

It reported the product was shipped to Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Israel, Jamaica, Peru, the Virgin Islands, Brunei, China, Egypt, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Africa and Thailand.

For families that still have the formula in their homes, the CDC is urging them not only to stop using it, but to document its presence.

Among it’s recommendations, it says parents should:

Take a photo or record the information on the bottom of the package. Keep the container in a safe spot and label it as ‘DO NOT USE.’ If your child develops symptoms your state health department might want to collect your formula container for testing. If your kid doesn’t develop symptoms after 30 days, toss the containers.”

